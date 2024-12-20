Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nov 26 protest: Another Rangers official succumbs to injuries

Nov 26 protest: Another Rangers official succumbs to injuries
NEWS WIRE
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD -  Personnel of Pakistan Rangers Punjab Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer who sustained grievous injuries on November 26 during violent actions under the guise of protests by miscreants, on Thursday succumbed to his injuries.

“On November 25 and 26, during violent actions under the guise of protests, Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer (age 37 years, resident of Narowal district), a member of Pakistan Rangers Punjab, was severely injured and remained in a coma,” said a statement issued here. Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer served for 17 years to defend the homeland and left his wife, two sons, and three daughters to mourn his death.

On November 25/26, PTI workers resorted to violent attacks under the cover of protests. PTI workers also attacked government properties and caused irreparable damage to them, it further said.

The death toll of Pakistan Rangers’ personnel has now risen to four, with several others injured due to violent attacks by PTI’s miscreants. Moreover, two personnel of the Punjab Police have also martyred and approximately 119 personnel sustained injuries during the violent incidents.

PTI expels Salman Ahmed from party

Some 11 personnel of Islamabad Police were also severely injured due the violent actions. Numerous videos showing violent incidents and vandalism have surfaced.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in violent actions.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1734590817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024