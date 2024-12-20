Nurpur Lions edge out Lake City Panthers in Champions T20 Cup

LAHORE - Nurpur Lions paceman Shahid Aziz successfully defended 16 runs to give his team an eight-run win over Lake City Panthers in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup crucial match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Lake City Panthers, set 161 to win, finished on 152-6 in their allotted overs with Danish Aziz scoring an unbeaten 38 off 27 balls with five boundaries. Opener Umar Siddiq scored a 28-ball 38, hitting one six and four boundaries. Sajid Khan struck two sixes in his eight-ball 17 while Amad Butt scored an unbeaten 13-ball 16 but those were not enough. For Lions, spinner Sharoon Siraj bagged 3-19. The victory gives Nurpur Lions eight points from seven matches and a better net run-rate lifts them to second. UMT Markhors are top of the table with 10 points while ABL Stallions are third with eight points.