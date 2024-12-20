Friday, December 20, 2024
OGDCL announces production commencement from Kunnar West Well-03 in Hyderabad

December 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, on Thursday announced the commencement of production from its Kunnar West Well-3, located in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.

The well, brought into production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1200 PSI with a 32/64” choke size, is currently producing 3.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, 30 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day (MTD) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The gas output has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, contributing to the country’s energy supply.

Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in the Hyderabad district of Sindh province, and is operated by OGDCL with a 100% working interest. This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainable energy development through its vital contribution. By leveraging innovative technologies, OGDCL continues solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.

PTI expels Salman Ahmed from party

