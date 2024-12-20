Friday, December 20, 2024
Ombudsman prioritises inexpensive justice, prompt complaint resolution

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi emphasised on Thursday that delivering inexpensive and accessible justice to the public remained his top priority. He also highlighted the importance of federal departments taking prompt and effective measures to address public grievances, ensuring that citizen concerns were handled efficiently and transparently. Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi visited the Regional Office in Sargodha and inaugurated its newly-constructed extension block. Accompanied by Incharge Regional Office Mushtaq Ahmed Awan and Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Mumtaz Ahmed Dev, the ombudsman began the visit by planting a commemorative sapling to highlight the importance of environmental conservation. During the visit, he held meetings with senior officers from federal departments and emphasised the need for timely redressal of public complaints and enhanced inter-departmental cooperation. He urged officials to diligently perform their duties to address citizens’ concerns effectively.

Speaking to the media, Qureshi affirmed that federal ombudsman offices across the country were being modernised to ensure efficient complaint resolution and to better serve the public. He encouraged staff and officers to contribute actively to resolving public issues and advancing national development.

The event was attended by officials from various federal departments, media representatives, and dignitaries, including the CEO of the Cantonment Board, Commissioner BR SE FESCO Circle Sargodha, and the Regional Manager of Sui Gas.

