Pakistan’s rice exports surge by 35.4% in first five months of FY 2024-25

Pakistan’s rice exports witnessed a significant increase of 35.40% during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

From July to November 2024, the country exported over 2.377 million metric tons of rice, including basmati and other varieties, valued at $1.515 billion. This marks a sharp rise from the 1.721 million metric tons valued at $1.119 billion exported during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Exports of basmati rice alone increased by 34.64%, reaching 370,282 metric tons worth $386.116 million, compared to 244,664 metric tons valued at $286.778 million during the same period last year.

Non-basmati rice exports also rose substantially, with 2.006 million metric tons shipped, generating $1.129 billion in revenue. This reflects a significant growth from the 1.476 million metric tons exported last year, valued at $832.523 million.

The rise in rice exports underscores Pakistan’s growing foothold in global markets and its strong agricultural performance in the current fiscal year.