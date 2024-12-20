Friday, December 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Palestinians say six killed in Israeli West Bank operations

NEWS WIRE
December 20, 2024
Newspaper, International

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories  -  Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed six people in operations in two refugee camps in the occupied West Bank Thursday. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was looking into the reported deaths. The ministry of health in Ramallah announced Thursday that four Palestinians were killed and three were injured “as a result of the (Israeli) bombing of a vehicle in Tulkarem camp”, in the northern West Bank. Earlier Thursday, the ministry said two Palestinians were killed in a raid in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1734590817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024