Palestinians say six killed in Israeli West Bank operations

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories - Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed six people in operations in two refugee camps in the occupied West Bank Thursday. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was looking into the reported deaths. The ministry of health in Ramallah announced Thursday that four Palestinians were killed and three were injured “as a result of the (Israeli) bombing of a vehicle in Tulkarem camp”, in the northern West Bank. Earlier Thursday, the ministry said two Palestinians were killed in a raid in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus.