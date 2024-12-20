Pashtkoh Needs Basic Facilities

Pashtkoh, a village in the Union Council of Shinger in Washuk district, stands as a glaring example of neglect and deprivation. Despite global advancements, Pashtkoh remains devoid of basic facilities such as education, healthcare, roads, and communication infrastructure, including mobile networks and internet connectivity.

The absence of a functional primary school with qualified teachers has denied Pashtkoh’s children their fundamental right to education, leaving an entire generation at risk of being left behind. Similarly, the lack of healthcare services forces residents to travel long distances for medical assistance, often at great financial and personal cost. Poor road infrastructure exacerbates these challenges, isolating the village and hindering development. Furthermore, in an era where connectivity is critical, the absence of mobile networks and internet access disconnects the people of Pashtkoh from opportunities for growth, learning, and communication.

Despite the Balochistan government’s commitment to providing basic amenities, Pashtkoh continues to be neglected. It is both disappointing and unjust that its residents remain deprived of fundamental rights.

We urgently appeal to the government of Balochistan, the Deputy Commissioner of Washuk, and all relevant authorities to take immediate action. Establishing a fully equipped primary school, ensuring access to healthcare, constructing proper roads, and developing communication facilities are essential steps to uplift Pashtkoh. The people of this village deserve the same dignity, opportunities, and quality of life as any other citizen of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD SHOAIB,

Balochistan.