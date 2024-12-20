PCB to hold PSL 10 draft in Gwadar for first time

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the player draft for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place in Gwadar, Balochistan, on January 11, 2025. This marks the first time the PSL draft will be hosted in the port city, highlighting its scenic beauty and economic significance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Gwadar's importance: "Gwadar is the heart of Pakistan’s economic future. Hosting the HBL PSL Player Draft here underscores its cultural and economic significance while celebrating cricket, a unifying force for our nation.”

The move is part of PCB’s strategy to extend the league’s reach beyond traditional hubs and inspire Balochistan’s youth to pursue cricket professionally. HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer called the decision “a step towards showcasing Pakistan’s beauty and fostering young talent across the region.”

Player relegations and retentions will be announced in late December. Meanwhile, the registration window for overseas players is open, and category renewals for 87 local players have been finalized.

Promotions to the Platinum category include Karachi Kings’ Hasan Ali, Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Amir, Peshawar Zalmi’s Saim Ayub, and Multan Sultans’ Usama Mir. They join the ranks of stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan.

The Diamond category features prominent names such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Shan Masood, as preparations for the marquee league gain momentum.