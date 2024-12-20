People Come First

It was meant to be a government “for the people.” With 250 million citizens and an additional 20,000 births every day, Pakistan is one of the largest democracies in the world. Yet, half of these newborn Pakistanis begin their lives close to the poverty line—a red line that increasingly haunts the dwindling middle class.

Recent taxation policies, rising commodity prices, and cruel increases in utility and petroleum costs have confirmed that the situation will not improve for the struggling half of the country. Despite numerous editorials and talk shows highlighting the plight of daily wagers and the labour class, every morning brings fresh policy amendments that only deepen the public’s despair. The disconnect between the people and the government is undeniable.

Those in power must understand the strength of public opinion. Democracy is fundamentally about the people—their well-being and aspirations should take precedence over all other considerations. Yet, vested interests routinely trump national priorities. As Roedad Khan aptly observed, “The simple story of Pakistan is this: the rich are getting richer, the richest of the rich are getting still richer, the super-rich are extravagant... their loyalty is to their pockets, not to the state. The poor, who already live on the precipice, are becoming poorer and more numerous, while the middle class is being hollowed out.”

The collective wisdom of the people has rarely been proven wrong. A lesson from history serves as a reminder: during the summer of 1940, when Hitler’s forces threatened Britain, Winston Churchill turned to ordinary Londoners for guidance. Despite the divided opinions in Parliament, the resolute citizens made their choice clear, leading Churchill to declare, “We shall never surrender.”

The challenges Pakistan faces today must be addressed with the people’s welfare at heart, prioritising their collective will and aspirations.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.