Friday, December 20, 2024
Pir Pagara criticizes government over elections

Web Desk
3:18 PM | December 20, 2024
On Friday, Pir Pagara, chief of the Pakistan Muslim League (F), expressed deep concerns regarding the disregard for public choices in the recent elections. He criticized the current government for failing to provide dignity and job opportunities to the masses.

Pir Pagara lamented the contradictory statements made by ministers, reflecting poorly on governance. Highlighting the severe water crisis in Balochistan, he noted that many areas lack sufficient water even for basic needs.

Referring to the 2022 floods in Sindh, he remarked that the water shortage was so severe that people were struggling for access even during a natural disaster. “Imagine the condition of water resources in a normal season,” he said.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the February 8 elections, applauding the international community for recognizing the dubious conduct of the polls. Warning of dire consequences, he urged immediate corrective measures to steer the country back on track.

