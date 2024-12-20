PM, Fazl hold phone talk, meet today on Madaris issue

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday contacted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by making a phone call from Cairo and invited him for a meeting this afternoon in Islamabad. The Prime Minister during the phone call heard Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s viewpoint on the seminaries registration bill and invited him for a meeting on Friday. The PM, who was in Egypt for two days to attend the D-8 Summit in Cairo, reached Islamabad early Friday morning.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari had refused to sign the seminaries registration bill, passed by both house of the parliament, by giving reservations in writing. Sources close to Maulana Fazlur Rehman say that he will present the stance of the Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaris (Alliance of Religious Seminaries) before the prime minister during the meeting today. The sources said that if during the meeting new proposals are given by the prime minister, then Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consult with the Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaris on these proposals.

Following the prime minister’s contact, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached out immediately to Mufti Taqi Usmani on phone and sought his suggestions and guidance.