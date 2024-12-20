Preservation of Islamic heritage need of the hour: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - MUSLIM Institute in collaboration with Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad successfully organized a seminar titled “Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024: A Testament to the Muslim World’s Rich Heritage.”

The event took place at the National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad. Prominent speakers at the seminar included former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Ambassador Masood Khan; Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman of the MUSLIM Institute; Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan; Alisher Tokhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan; Ambassador Major General Raza Muhammad (Retd), President of IPRI; former Additional Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador R Ishtiaq H. Andrabi; and Prof. Engr. Zamir Ahmed Awan.

The speakers observed that Shusha was declared Cultural Capital of Islamic World by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). This prestigious title underscores Shusha’s deep-rooted cultural significance, artistic contributions, and its reflection of the rich heritage of the Muslim world. Shusha stands as a living testament to the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties that link people across borders and time.

This city has been a beacon of cultural excellence, attracting architects, intellectuals, poets, musicians, and scholars. Its rich history encompasses centuries of artistic, architectural, and cultural development.On November 8, 2020, Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory with the liberation of Shusha, as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Shusha, once a key cultural and socio-political center of Azerbaijan, had suffered a lot of damage during the occupation. In January 2021, Azerbaijan’s President declared Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. The restoration of Shusha symbolizes the restoration of historical justice for Azerbaijan.

The speakers emphasized the importance of preserving Islamic heritage and promoting cultural exchange among Muslim countries. They also highlighted Shusha’s potential to inspire future generations and promote peace, stability, and cooperation in the region. This achievement carries profound significance, particularly in light of the threats faced by Islamic cultural heritage around the world. From the systematic challenges to Islamic heritage in India under repressive Hindutva policies, to the destruction of sacred sites in Palestine due to inhumane occupation and apartheid, and the toll of conflicts and civil wars across the Middle East, the preservation of Islamic identity and heritage is a shared challenge for the global Muslim community. Azerbaijan’s success in restoring Shusha serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire Islamic world.

The speakers further emphasized that the decades of Armenian occupation brought immeasurable challenges to Shusha, but Azerbaijan’s resilience and determination ensured that Shusha’s cultural and religious heritage would be restored and celebrated once again.

The event brought together diplomats, intellectuals, academics, and cultural enthusiasts to explore Shusha’s legacy. Discussions highlighted its pivotal role in preserving Islamic heritage, promoting cultural exchange, and inspiring future generations.