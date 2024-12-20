Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

In a key meeting, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif discussed the registration of religious seminaries with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The meeting led to positive progress on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposals regarding the registration process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that the matter be resolved swiftly and assured that steps would be taken in accordance with the constitution and the law.

“The Ministry of Law will ensure that this issue is addressed in line with constitutional and legal provisions,” stated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prominent attendees included National Assembly member Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Kamran Murtaza, National Assembly member Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Also present during the meeting were Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Prime Minister’s advisor on political affairs Rana Sanaullah, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to resolving issues related to religious institutions in a fair and lawful manner.