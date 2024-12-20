Protests in Georgia over suspension of EU talks continue for 22nd day

Protests in Georgia over Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision last month to suspend negotiations on the country's bid to join the European Union entered their 22nd day on Thursday

Protesters, expressing their discontent with the government, again took to the streets of the capital Tbilisi during the night.

Gathering in front of the parliament building, they chanted anti-government slogans and demanded fresh parliamentary elections.

They remained at the site until midnight.

The protesters carried flags of Georgia, the EU, Ukraine and the US.

The US and the UK recently announced sanctions against several Georgian officials.

On Nov. 28, Kobakhidze announced that in response to alleged European political interference and extortion with EU funds, Georgia would suspend its EU accession talks until 2028, although it would continue working toward EU membership by 2030.​​​​​​​

The decision sparked outrage, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Tbilisi.

Georgia’s opposition has accused Russia of interfering in the country’s Oct. 26 general elections, which a pro-Russian party won.

Moscow is opposed to Georgia entering the EU.