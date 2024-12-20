PSX stays bearish, loses 4,795 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 4,795.32 points, a negative change of 4.32 percent, closing at 106,274.98 points as compared to 111,070.29 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,167,361,955 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,111,921,053 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs56.797 billion against Rs60.242 billion on the last trading day. As many as 472 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 66 of them recorded gains and 371 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 35 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 177,645,248 shares at Rs1.52 per share, K-Electric Limited with 81,901,542 shares at Rs5.22 per share and Cnergyico PK with 68,345,098 shares at Rs5.84 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs348.58 per share price, closing at Rs9,250.58, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with Rs186.79 rise in its per share price to Rs2,245.36. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs267.44 per share, closing at Rs20,625.42, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs187.63 decline to close at Rs7,241.37.