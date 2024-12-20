PU organises training workshop

LAHORE - Punjab University’s Office Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Thursday organised a hands-on training workshop on ‘Patent drafting and filing’ in the seminar hall of the Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology. PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Senior IPO examiner Ms Shakra Khurshid, Deputy Director ORIC Prof Dr Furqan Hashmi, Deputy Director IP Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, faculty members, researchers and postgraduate students were present. Prof Dr Kahlid Mahmood congratulated the ORIC team and encouraged the scientists and researcher to pro-actively work hard and get national as well as international recognition. He stressed the importance of research and innovation and encouraged the participants to commercialise their projects as well as get them patented. He highlighted the importance of academic and industrial linkages. Ms. Shakra Khurshid conducted the hands-on training in two sessions. The first session was on fundamentals of patent application and claims, to introduce the scientists and researchers about the importance of IP filing and its importance in academia and commercial viability. The second session was consisted of hands-on training on patent claims. Prof Dr Aqil Inam welcomed the participants and faculty from various departments of the University of the Punjab. He briefed about the functioning of the ORIC and its pivotal role in promoting the research and innovation culture in the university. He further appreciated the efforts of Dr Furqan Hashmi, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen. Later, shield and appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.