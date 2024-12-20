Punjab cabinet approves supply of medicines for clashes-hit Parachinar

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved sending medical supplies to the KPK area of Parachinar on the request of the people facing shortage of medicines for the last over one month.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif who chaired the meeting stated that a mobile healthcare unit will also be sent as per the needs of the people of Parachinar.

She directed the authorities concerned to send relief goods to the people of Parachinar as soon as possible. “The people of Parachinar are our own, we cannot leave them alone in trouble and difficulty”, she remarked. The provincial cabinet congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her successful visit to China. The chief minister said that the extraordinary reception received by the delegation in China was a source of pride for the people of Punjab. She added that China had developed by making 1.6 billion people its strength. She highlighted that China’s development is an example to be emulated, and the Punjab government too can achieve all that by working hard.

“Not even a single piece of paper is seen lying in schools, hospitals and on roads of China. The attitude of the Chinese people to recognize authority is worthy of imitation. There is an indescribable degree of harmony in the thoughts of Chinese people”, she said while sharing her observations of China visit with the cabinet members.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”I wish Punjab to develop like China every day.” She added,”Chinese investors are eager to invest in Punjab.” She noted,”Despite holiday, the participation of representatives of large business organizations in the Punjab round table conference on Saturday is commendable.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Representatives of 60 prominent and large Chinese companies expressed their willingness to invest in Punjab. China-Punjab Desk has been approved.” She added,”Cancer tumors can be eliminated with liquid nitrogen in a machine as big as an ultrasound.” She flagged,”China’s latest technique for cancer treatment eliminates the need for chemotherapy.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said,”Soon in a hospital in Punjab, a pilot project of Chinese cancer treatment techniques will be started.” She added,”Perhaps Allah Almighty sent me to China to get the latest cancer treatment facilities.” She highlighted.”Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also appreciated the successful visit to China and said that he had not seen such a reception in 40 years.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”I thoroughly observed agriculture, IT, environment, education, health and other sectors during my visit to China, and will bring them to Punjab as well.” She added,”The Punjab delegation was given an unbelievable reception in China, our expertise and keen interest in various issues surprised the Chinese Ministers.” She underscored,”Under the Punjab Clean Air Program, approved with the support of World Bank, multi-sectoral measures including e-bus, charging station and super seeder will be introduced in the province.”

The provincial cabinet gave approval of the completion of Pakistan’s first green building project. Madam chief minister directed the authorities concerned to introduce a farmer-friendly wheat release policy for the year. The cabinet approved 2024-25 Sugarcane (Development) cess rates maintained in crushing season 2024-25. It was briefed that agricultural inputs worth Rs 30 billion have been purchased using Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Kisan Card. It was also apprised that 100 percent wheat cultivation target in Punjab has been achieved. The Cabinet was further briefed,”4500 tractors have arrived under the Green Tractor Scheme, 1000 of which have been delivered.” The cabinet was also updated,”For the first time, DAP fertilizer rates have neither increased nor decreased in Punjab.” Madam Chief Minister approved funds for free medicines in hospitals.

The cabinet approved the promotion of shrimp farming and aquaculture in Punjab, besides the approval of terms and conditions for leasing the government land. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take vigorous steps for the promotion and export of shrimp farming across Punjab.

The cabinet approved an amendment in Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958, under which punishment for begging children has been increased from 01 to 10 years. It also approved funds for Phase-III of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.’ Madam Chief Minister directed not to stop funds for the program, and gave approval of the scheme to install the latest automatic umbrellas in the courtyard of Data Darbar.

The cabinet approved the recruitment of the Special Monitoring Unit of I&C on vacant posts, and approved relaxation of restrictions for recruitment against posts of Directorate of Monitoring of Home Department. It also gave approval of relaxation in recruitment rules of Rescue 1122 emergency staff.

She directed to further expand the scope of rescue emergency services.

The provincial cabinet gave approval of Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority, besides the approval to develop Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Multan for the promotion of tourism and protection of cultural heritage. It also approved amendments in Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for effective implementation of Axle Load Management Regime in Punjab.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to take steps to provide furniture in government schools, besides approving the School Management Council Policy 2024.

The cabinet decided to increase financial authority to Rs 2.5 million for hundreds of toilet blocks constructed under the School Management Council in Punjab. It was informed that 1100 new rooms are being built under the School Management Council across Punjab.

The cabinet also approved Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 to include nutrition in basic human rights. It also approved the establishment of an Advisory Committee for Laboratory Certification under Punjab Environment Protection Act. Approval of reconstitution of Protected Areas Management Board, and the reconstitution of Punjab Wildlife Management Board was also given by the Cabinet. It also approved the Council of Rights of Persons with Disability.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday took notice of food shortage in the clashes hit Kurram District and ordered immediate action to ensure food supplies.

The chief minister has decided to provide wheat to the people of Kurram at subsidised rates and directed the food department and district administration to take immediate steps in this regard.

As per the decision, wheat will be supplied directly to the people at subsidized rates from the government warehouse in Kurram. In the previous provincial cabinet meeting, it was decided to supply wheat to the flour mills in Kurram. However, due to the unavailability of POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants), the flour mills were unable to grind wheat. The Deputy Commissioner Kurram requested the provincial government to directly supply wheat to the citizens instead of the flour mills.

Considering the immediate needs of the people, the Chief Minister decided to provide wheat directly to the citizens instead of the mills. Government wheat will be supplied to the people at a subsidized rate of Rs. 2,800 per 40 kilograms.

The CM expressed his deep concern over the hardships faced by the people of Kurram due to the tense situation in the area. He assured that all available resources will be being utilized to ensure the provision of food, healthcare, and other basic necessities to the people of Kurram.

Meanwhile, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, the provincial government has continued the supply of medicines to Kurram via the MI-17 helicopter. On Thursday, two consignments of medicines were delivered to Sadda. The 3,600-kilogram shipment included emergency medicines as well as essential vaccines.