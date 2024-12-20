Friday, December 20, 2024
Punjab CM orders crackdown on encroachments in major cities

6:19 PM | December 20, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to launch a comprehensive operation against encroachments in the province's major cities. The decision was made during a special session where deputy commissioners from Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Murree, and Chakwal presented performance reports based on key performance indicators (KPIs).

The chief minister commended the construction of a new library at the Divisional Public School in Chakwal and praised Murree’s administration for introducing autism-friendly classrooms in the Special Education School.

In the session, CM Maryam Nawaz also called for the beautification of underpasses and overhead bridges in Lahore and Rawalpindi. She emphasized the importance of completing ongoing development projects on time and ensuring strict monitoring of the prices of essential goods.

Highlighting the importance of effective governance, the chief minister stated that citizens should be able to witness the impact of good governance in their daily lives.

