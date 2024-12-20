Punjab crowned Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games 2024 champions

LAHORE - Punjab clinched the title of champions at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 with an impressive haul of 174 medals, including 79 gold, 53 silver, and 42 bronze, showcasing their dominance across multiple disciplines. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed second position on the medals table with a total of 97 medals, comprising 28 gold, 31 silver, and 38 bronze.Sindh secured the third spot with a total of 79 medals, earning 16 gold, 28 silver, and 35 bronze.Balochistan performed commendably, finishing with 62 medals, including 14 gold, 16 silver, and 32 bronze. Islamabad stood fifth with a total of 56 medals, winning 6 gold, 11 silver, and 39 bronze.Gilgit-Baltistan ended with 22 medals, comprising 2 gold, 2 silver, and 18 bronze.Azad Jammu and Kashmir ranked last on the medals table, securing just 1 gold medal. Despite this, they managed a total of 26 medals, including 5 silver and 20 bronze.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kiani was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and presented winning trophy to DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry and Punjab athletes for their outstanding title victory. Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Yasir Pirzada, Additional Secretary IPC Zahoor Ahmed, Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum and other officials were also present at the closing ceremony. Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the medal winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 for their outstanding achievements. He also encouraged the participants who missed out on medals to prepare with greater determination for future challenges, whether at the national or international level. “Our youth are the torchbearers of Pakistan’s future,” said Pirzada. “Prepare with full dedication, aim to achieve international accolades, and proudly raise Pakistan’s flag on global platforms. With hard work, focus, and resilience, our athletes can transform potential into monumental success on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, the jubilant athletes of Punjab contingent chanted slogans of ‘Punjab Zindabad’, ‘DG Sports Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ danced at the closing ceremony after their overwhelming victory. They also lifted the Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry on the shoulders to celebrate their splendid victory. Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial and Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry congratulated the Punjab athletes and sports officials for achieving remarkable victory in Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games.

Punjab Minister of Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, in a statement on Thursday, said that the entire Punjab contingent offered excellent performance throughout the Quaid-e-Azam Games. “Every member of Punjab contingent deserved huge appreciation for their title winning performance and they will be honoured in a remarkable way.”