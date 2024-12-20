Punjab prisons to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas with festive activities

The Punjab Home Department has directed the Inspector General of Prisons to organize celebrations for Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day on December 25 in all jails across the province, including Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Special arrangements have been made for Christian inmates, who will celebrate with cake-cutting ceremonies and be allowed special family meetings. They will also receive home-cooked meals and gifts from prison officials. Additionally, Punjab Jail authorities will provide a festive meal for Christian prisoners to mark the occasion.

To honour the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, volleyball, football, and cricket tournaments featuring inmate teams will also be held in the jails. These activities aim to foster inclusivity and commemorate the day with a spirit of celebration.