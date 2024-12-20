Friday, December 20, 2024
Punjab sends first batch of life-saving medicines to Parachinar

Web Desk
8:30 PM | December 20, 2024
On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has dispatched its first consignment of life-saving medicines to Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The initiative, supervised by Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, included the use of a special air ambulance from the provincial Emergency Services Department.

This effort aims to address the severe shortage of medicines in the Kurram district, which has been isolated from other regions since October 13.

Punjab Assembly member Khawaja Salman Rafique assured continued support, announcing that critical patients from Parachinar will be airlifted to Rawalpindi for advanced treatment. He added, “The Punjab government’s air ambulance service will soon deliver additional medicines to Parachinar.”

Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of the Punjab Emergency Services Department, is overseeing the transfer of patients to government hospitals for urgent care.

