Right to Information

The recent protests by the Pakistan People’s Party against the absence of cabinet ministers in parliament are both justified and necessary. This is not merely a procedural issue but a fundamental matter of democratic governance. The core function of democracy demands that the government remains answerable to lawmakers, ensuring greater accountability and transparency. A clear example of this was seen in a recent interaction between the parliamentary secretary for the cabinet secretariat and lawmakers, which decisively exposed a fact that had been denied by various government organisations for months.

During the question hour, the parliamentary secretary openly admitted that slow internet speeds were a result of security measures imposed under directives from the interior ministry. Furthermore, neither the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) nor the cabinet division could provide a timeline for when these restrictions might be lifted. This admission starkly contradicts repeated claims by government officials, particularly those from the PTA, who had previously insisted that there was no intentional slowdown, no firewalls in place, and no restrictions on internet access. Instead, they attributed the issues to undersea cable damage or Pakistan’s deteriorating internet infrastructure. Now, with this clear acknowledgment from a government representative, it is evident that the reduced internet speeds are a deliberate, government-mandated measure.

This revelation is significant. For months, digital tools and public experiences had corroborated suspicions of a slowdown, yet these concerns were dismissed or deflected by authorities. Now, it is indisputable that the slowdown is intentional and not due to technical mishaps or infrastructure failures, as was previously claimed.

Even if these measures fail to improve the security situation that ostensibly necessitated them, this admission marks a critical moment of transparency. Lawmakers, the Pakistani public, and commentators are now united in understanding that this is a deliberate policy decision. This newfound clarity, brought to light through parliamentary accountability, underscores the importance of having government officials present and answerable in the legislature. Without such scrutiny, critical truths like this might remain obscured, to the detriment of democratic governance and public trust.