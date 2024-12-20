Rupee sheds 13 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.22. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.90 and Rs279.40 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.38 to close at Rs289.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 04 paisas and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs1.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.04 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.88. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 06 paisas to close at Rs75.78 and Rs74.06, respectively.