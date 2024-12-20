Sanctions come even before Trump

ISLAMABAD - Even before President-elect Donald Trump resumes his second term, Pakistan faces a variety of US sanctions.

Expressing annoyance, Pakistan has strongly condemned the US decision to impose sanctions on the National Development Complex (NDC) and three private commercial entities. Pakistan said this action was unfortunate and indicative of a biased approach.

Earlier, the US imposed new sanctions related to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic-missile program, including on the state-owned defence agency that oversees the program. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the measures slapped on the National Development Complex and three firms were imposed under an executive order that “targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.”

Pakistani foreign ministry replied that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities were fundamentally aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty and promoting peace and stability in South Asia.

It said these sanctions undermine those objectives by exacerbating regional military imbalances. Such policies threaten strategic stability not only in South Asia but also on a global scale.

Pakistan also regretted the inclusion of private commercial entities in these sanctions. Historically, such listings have often been based on baseless suspicions and unfounded allegations, lacking credible evidence, the foreign ministry said.

Although Donald Trump has not yet taken over, the sanctions indicate challenges for Pakistan, starting January when Trump resumes presidency.

Over the past three years, the Pakistan-US ties have improved until this happened. US companies have invested more than $1.5 billion in Pakistan’s high-growth sectors, including consumer goods, agribusiness, financial services, information and communications technology, healthcare, and energy.

Significant progress in bilateral relations was made in 2023, with the resumption of ministerial-level meetings under the US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) for the first time since 2016. These discussions addressed barriers to trade and strengthened commercial ties between the two nations.

Despite these positive developments, Pakistan continues to face numerous challenges, including devastating floods, rising inflation, external debt, resurgent terrorism, and ongoing border tensions with Afghanistan and Iran.

Following his victory in the US presidential election, Donald Trump received a flood of congratulatory messages from political leaders worldwide. Among them was an unexpected note from Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who referred to Trump as his “very good friend.”

“President-elect Trump will be good for Pakistan-US relations based on mutual respect for democracy and human rights. We hope he will push for peace, human rights, and democracy globally,” wrote Khan.

The message sparked debate among analysts about the implications for Pakistan-US relations under Trump’s second presidency. While some suggest the relationship will remain low on Washington’s agenda, members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party hope Trump’s victory might ease the political challenges faced by their leader. Khan had previously accused the Joe Biden administration of conspiring with Pakistan’s military to oust him from power in 2022, a claim both nations have denied.

Joshua White, a former White House official specializing in South Asia, suggested that Trump’s administration was unlikely to prioritize Pakistan, viewing it primarily through a counterterrorism lens. According to White, there is “little appetite” in Washington for renewing broad security or economic partnerships with Islamabad.

While some speculate Trump’s circle might advocate addressing Khan’s imprisonment or the PTI’s political plight, White doubted the administration would exert significant pressure on Pakistan’s military over the matter.

Relations between the two nations have experienced gradual warming since 2022, marked by the appointment of US Ambassador Donald Blome after a four-year vacancy. However, recent developments have strained ties. As Trump’s inauguration approaches in January, experts predict limited shifts in US-Pakistan relations. Pakistan can hope for continued engagement on shared concerns like the economy, climate, and counter-terrorism.