Sargodha Police claim dacoit killed, three flee during shootout

SARGODHA - One dacoit was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Sadr police limits. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Bhagtanwala police signalled four suspects riding two motorcycles near 78-Pul to stop on Thursday. However, instead of stopping, the outlaws opened fire on the police team and fled towards Mitha Lak forest site in the limits of Sadr police station.

The Bhagtanwala police called the area police for help and started chasing the criminals. Near Mitha Lak forest area, the police encircled the outlaws and directed them to surrender, but they once again opened indiscriminate fire on the police.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter. One of the outlaws received serious injuries, whereas his three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police rushed the injured criminal to an area hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The killed outlaw was identified as Khurram Shehzad, a resident of 89-NB, who was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered illicit weapons from the spot and took the bike and other materials into custody while an investigation was ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Five outlaws nabbed

Sargodha Police on Thursday nabbed five criminals during raid in various localities and recovered contraband from their possession.

The accused were identified as Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Ghafoor and Nouman. The team also recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them. Further investigation was underway.

Cattle thieve gang busted

The Sadr police Thursday busted a cattle thieves gang here.

A police spokesperson said that police raided different areas and nabbed four members of a gang including Azhar, Sohail, Tariq and Abdul Razaaq besides recovering animals including goats, cows and sheep worth Rs415,000 from them.

The recovered animals were handed over to owners after completing legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

10 motorcycles recovered

The anti-vehicle lifting squad Thursday recovered 10 stolen motorcycles.

A police spokesperson said that the squad, led by Afzal Ahmed, raided different localities and recovered motorcycles from bike lifters.

The accused were sent to police lock-up for further investigation.