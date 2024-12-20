SC reprimands state institutions for political interference and negligence

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, comprising Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, and Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, expressed strong disapproval of the state institutions’ involvement in "political engineering" and their focus on "chasing political opponents" instead of fulfilling their constitutional duties.

The remarks were made during a hearing on the bail petition of murder suspect Ishaq, who fled after being granted bail and remains at large. The case, pending in the Supreme Court since 2017, led to sharp criticism from the justices regarding the priorities of the country’s institutions.

Justice Minallah, while addressing the ongoing situation, highlighted that state institutions were more focused on toppling and forming governments rather than fulfilling their constitutional roles. "All institutions are chasing political opponents. This situation would be different if the Constitution were implemented," he remarked.

Justice Mandokhail also expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of state institutions, particularly in relation to unresolved cases, including the killings of three prime ministers and a senior judge in Balochistan. He noted that the lack of action on such serious matters was primarily due to the institutions' "unwillingness to do something." He further pointed out the deteriorating state of police prosecution in Sindh and Punjab compared to other provinces.

The justices also lamented the public’s lack of trust in institutions, with Justice Mandokhail stressing that people expected the top court to resolve all issues, which was an unrealistic expectation given the state of affairs. "No one should expect any positive change unless state institutions stop engaging in political engineering," he added.

Justice Minallah also reflected on the delayed acknowledgment of the murder of a prime minister, stating that it took 40 years for the crime to be officially recognized. He questioned what could be a bigger crime than the murder of a sitting premier and suggested that the responsible individuals should have been held accountable long ago.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan highlighted the uncertainty prevailing in the country, citing the example of a prime minister who one day holds office and the next day finds himself in jail. "What would happen to an ordinary citizen in such a country?" he questioned, pointing to the unpredictable tenure of political leaders.

In response to the case at hand, the court ordered the police to arrest Ishaq, the absconding murder suspect, and hand him over to the jail authorities.

The scathing remarks from the Supreme Court come at a time of growing concerns over the state of governance and the independence of institutions in Pakistan.