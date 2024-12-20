Security forces eliminate high-value TTP leader among seven Khwarij in Tank IBO

Security forces eliminated seven terrorists, including a high-value target, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district on the night of December 17-18.

The operation followed credible intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

The high-value target was identified as Ali Rehman, alias Maulana Taha Swati, a close associate of notorious terrorist leaders Mufti Fazlullah and Qari Amjad, alias Mufti Mazahim. Ali Rehman, a key member of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shura, had joined the group in 2010.

During the operation, one terrorist entered a house, taking two children hostage in a desperate attempt to evade capture. Disguising himself in women’s clothing and using the children as human shields, the terrorist tried to escape but was neutralized by security forces.

The children were rescued safely, and locals praised the Pakistan Army for their successful and strategic operation.

Additionally, security forces recovered a vehicle loaded with weapons and explosives, intended for a major terrorist attack.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle militant networks in Pakistan. Sources highlighted that numerous high-profile terrorists have been neutralized in previous operations. However, the persistent killings of terrorists within Pakistani territory underscore the strong collaboration between militants and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has repeatedly provided credible evidence of this alliance to the Afghan interim government, urging action against these groups.

However, security officials stress that the continued collaboration between the Afghan Taliban and terrorists remains a significant threat to regional and global peace.