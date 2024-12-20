Senate panel opposes establishment of Mineral Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD - While opposing the establishment of Mineral Regulatory Authority, members of the Senate panel opined that the subject of ‘Mineral’ is devolved and falls under the ambit of provinces, therefore the proposed authority could not be established at federal level.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, which met with Senator Umar Farooq in chair, deliberated on the Private Member Bill “The Pakistan Minerals Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024”. Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, the bill’s mover, stated that the purpose of the bill is to establish the authority at federal level to promote the mineral industry.

The Committee opined that the subject of ‘Mineral’ is devolved and falls under the ambit of provinces. However, the proposed authority could not be established at federal level. Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, mineral is provincial subject. Such a regulatory authority cannot be established under the Constitution, she added.

Official of the Law Ministry said that Minerals is a provincial subject but as it is a matter of regulatory authority it can be referred to Cabinet Division. Secretary Petroleum said that they are working on amendment in rules. The secretary informed that committee that work is currently underway to harmonize federal and provincial mineral laws. Two foreign consultants have also been hired for this purpose, he added.

The committee discussed the gas shortfall and gas exploration conducted countrywide to meet the national gas demand. Officials revealed that the gas drilling has been carried out at 56 different locations over the last three years with the total expense of around $1.230 billion. Approximately, around 7,696 barrels oil and 260 MMCFT gas has been produced daily from these explorations. Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri inquired about the alleged gas containment. DG Gas informed that gas has been contained at North side, however, gas shortfall at southern region is mainly due to gas depletion. Additionally, the gas has been contained due to low demand of power sector as it is economically unviable to sell gas at the rate of Rs. 1200 per MMBTU to domestic sector which is being sold to power sector at the rate of Rs. 3600 per MMBTU. Moreover, gas pipeline has not capacity to store gas beyond certain point and the country lacks storage capacity. Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri stated that despite not having any system in place to transmit and store domestically produced gas, the government has agreement with Qatar for gas imports and above all, gas companies have been spot buying from Azerbaijan at inflated rates. The Committee deferred the matter stating that the Minister for Petroleum will briefed the committee on the issue.

The Committee also expressed reservations on the posting of junior officer as DG Petroleum Concession on adhoc basis. It is unfortunate that the post of DG PC has been vacant for last four months and the ministry could not find any suitable eligible individual for the position. Qurat-ul-Ain Mari termed the appointment of a junior officer as DG (PC) unjustified and asked to replace with senior officer of the ministry. In his ruling, Chairman Committee recommended the Petroleum Division to appoint a grade 20 officer as DG (PC) before the next meeting of the committee.

While discussing the working and performance of Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), officials informed that the entity is owned by government of Pakistan and its objective is to maximize energy production with sustainable return. GHPL earned its revenue majorly from oil and gas and the entity has a record profit during the last financial year.

The committee postponed a briefing on the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division)’s recommendations regarding two inquiry reports on alleged illegal third-party sales in the Badin-IV South Block by M/s PEL. Earlier, DG PC apprised the committee that the matter related to third party gas sale in the Badin-IV South Block (Sindh) is sub judice and the same will be decided in accordance with court decision.

Three companies had working interest in the block- Operator Petroleum Exploration (Pvt) (47.50 percent), Frontier Holding Pvt Limited (FHL) (27.50 percent) and Gulf Petroleum (GPX) (25 percent) working interest. Badin-IV South Block covering an area of 844.63 sq km, located in District Badin & Sujawal was granted on January 5, 2006.

An inquiry committee was constituted on February 17, 2023 to inquire into the allegations which concluded its proceedings without developing unanimous recommendations. Meanwhile, Petroleum Division directed M/s PEL on June 22, 2023 to stop sale of gas from Badin IV South to third party. PEL challenged the letter dated June 22, 2023 in Islamabad High Court.

The Islamabad High Court on June 27, 2023 issued the stay order in favour of M/s PEL. Since then single hearing was held in IHC, acting DG PC informed the committee. The committee, while rejecting the claim of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) that certain blocks are exempted from production bonus, termed it a violation of Supreme Court of Pakistan decision.

Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director (Services), informed the committee that OGDCL had partnership with Orient Petroleum in Sinjhoro Block, however, OGDCL was exempted under old Petroleum Exploration Policy but Orient Petroleum deposited $75000 production bonus.

The DGPC briefed the committee that $75,000 against Sinjhoro block was deposited by the OGDCL. The senator Qurat-ul- Ain Mari claimed that OGDCL has not deposited a single penny w.r.t production bonus. The committee was informed that that the production bonus was paid by the Orient Petroleum, in Sinjhoro block as OGDCL is exempted under the 1997. However, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri challenged the claim and said it was violation of Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict in a case regarding production bonus. The senator advised DGPC to brief further on along with relevant Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCA) and policies. Secretary Petroleum asked for some time from the committee to explain the situation.