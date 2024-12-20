Senator Rehman Malik Memorial Library established at AIMS

ISLAMABAD - IRR International and the Rehman Malik Foundation Chairman Ali Rehman Malik yesterday announced establishment of the Senator Rehman Malik Memorial Library at the Al Fajar Institute of Modern Sciences (AIMS) in Islamabad.

This initiative, dedicated to honoring the legacy of his late father, Senator A. Rehman Malik, was made during a visit to the institute. During the visit, Ali Rehman Malik commended AIMS for its outstanding work in providing education to students from terrorism-affected regions and orphaned children. He praised the institute’s dedication to fostering hope and creating opportunities for a brighter future. Speaking at the event, Ali Rehman Malik said, “The Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) International and the Rehman Malik Foundation are committed to empowering deserving students by providing access to quality education and modern resources. The Senator Rehman Malik Memorial Library will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to help students excel and meet the demands of the modern world.” He emphasized that the library would support academic research and personal growth. Additionally, the Rehman Malik Foundation plans to organize seminars, workshops, and knowledge-sharing events at AIMS to further enrich the educational experiences of students.

Ali Rehman Malik was accompanied by Riaz Ali Turi, Director of IRR International and an activist and said “This initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of IRR and the Rehman Malik Foundation to uplift communities affected by terrorism and deprivation.” He said that education is the key to rebuilding lives, and this library will serve as a beacon of hope for countless students.

Expressing his gratitude, Syed Sibtain Al Hussaini, Head of AIMS, said,

“We are immensely grateful to Ali Rehman Malik, IRR International and the Rehman Malik Foundation for their generous support. The Senator Rehman Malik Memorial Library will have a profound impact on our students, particularly those who have lost their parents, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed.”

This initiative reflects the Rehman Malik Foundation’s dedication to using education as a transformative tool to uplift marginalized communities and foster a brighter future.