Shrills of people of Gaza demand global action to end Israel’s atrocities, says PM

Shahbaz Sharif says Pakistan fully supports all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza. Meets leaders of Türkiye, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran on sidelines of D-8 Summit in Cairo.

CAIRO - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria, urging the international community to take decisive steps towards ending the violence and ensuring justice for the unabated conflict-affected populations.

The prime minister made the call during a special session at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

In his address, the prime minister emphasised the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, describing it as “one of the darkest chapters of modern history.”

He condemned Israel’s actions, labeling them as blatant violations of international law, United Nations resolutions, and directives from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “History will bear witness to these pages tainted in the blood of innocents,” he stated, underscoring the global responsibility to address the atrocities. The prime minister also expressed strong support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been providing vital aid to Palestinian civilians amidst the chaos.

He condemned Israel’s attempts to demonize the organization, recognizing it as the only lifeline for millions of displaced and suffering people in Gaza and the West Bank.

“As the violence continues to spread, threatening to destabilise the wider region, Pakistan’s stance remains firm on the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only path to enduring peace,” said PM Shehbaz.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for all international mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. He said, “We deeply appreciate the efforts of the State of Qatar and Egypt in this regard.” PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian relief, with a focus on rebuilding the devastated regions.

“Pakistan, alongside other nations, has already sent essential relief goods to Palestine, entering through Egypt and Jordan. However, such efforts must be sustained to support the ongoing needs of millions of displaced families, particularly vulnerable women and children, who face extreme hardship during the harsh winter months,” he said.

The prime minister called on the global community to unite in the face of these atrocities, stressing, “the echoes and shrills of the innocent people of Gaza demand collective action to end the cycle of violence and liberation from what is called Israel’s barbaric military and political dominance.”

The prime minister urged all nations to listen to the cries of the innocent thousands of orphans, widows, hapless and destitute children who have lost their limbs, family members and loved ones and act swiftly to bring an end to this “prolonged historic catastrophe.” The world, he insisted, must respond now, for the future of Gaza, Lebanon, and the broader Middle East hangs in the balance.

‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development and progress’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while underscoring vital role of youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) said that robust economies could be built by investing in key drivers of the economic development.

He said for Pakistan, investing in youth, and supporting SMEs, was crucial for the country’s socio-economic development, and progress. “With over 60% of our population under the age of 30, we possess, fountain of potential, for innovation and growth,” he said while addressing the D-8 Summit in Cairo. The prime minister highlighted that unlocking this potential required provision of the right skills, opportunities and financial resources. Similarly, he said through the flagship Youth Programme, his government was committed to providing quality education, creating jobs, and offering productive opportunities.

Since 2013, he said this programme under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had distributed over 6,00,000 laptops to high achievers, awarded hundreds and thousands of scholarships, and trained a huge cohort of individuals in demand-driven skills such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber security.

“Pakistan is home to one of the largest freelance communities in the world. We are focusing on IT trainings at a mass scale to equip our youth with the necessary tools to connect with the digital world and capitalize on those opportunities with the aim to enable jobs-seekers become job-creators,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the importance of ceasefire in Gaza, adding that it was crucial to ensure peace, prosperity and progress, not only in the region but globally.

“I would, in all humanity, urge my brother presidents, prime ministers, other dignitaries sitting in this room that while we discussed today’s agenda, it was equally important to discuss the situation in Gaza the peace and ceasefire in Lebanon and potential threat of Israel’s carnage,” he added.

Islamabad, Tehran to further strengthen cooperation

Pakistan and Iran have expressed resolve to further strengthen fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy, energy, security and regional connectivity.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo today.

Both the leaders expressed hope that the decisions taken at the D-8 Summit will pave the way for enhanced cooperation among D-8 member states in mutually beneficial areas.

The two leaders also highlighted the mutual support extended by the two countries on each other’s core issues and reaffirmed commitment to remain closely engaged on all matters of regional and global significance. They expressed grave concern at the genocide of innocent Palestinians by Israel and agreed to continue raising voice for the oppressed Palestinians.

Pakistan, Türkiye reaffirm mutual support on core national issues

Islamabad and Ankara have reiterated resolve to support each other on core issues of national interest, including support for Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s support for Turkiye’s stance on the Cyprus issue.

The resolve was expressed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s bilateral meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo today.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations for a promised homeland. They condemned the Israeli genocidal actions against the innocent Palestinians, particularly the worsening situation since 7 October last year.

They also discussed the latest situation in the Middle East and Syria.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored that the historic, fraternal and multi-dimensional relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are without parallel and have withstood the test of time. He noted with deep appreciation tremendous strides made by Türkiye under President Erdogan’s leadership.

On bilateral note, the Prime Minister emphasized that the two countries should increase economic cooperation in new areas for foreign investment and joint ventures, particularly in IT, agriculture and green technology.

Shehbaz Sharif also renewed his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience for co-chairing the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly boosting economic ties to achieve the bilateral trade target of five billion US dollars set by the two leaders.

Pakistan, Indonesia vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.

The understanding to this effect came in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo.

Both the leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan appreciates Indonesia’s support in achieving sectoral partner status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum.

He said that Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN with Indonesia’s support. The Prime Minister termed Indonesia as a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier. He said that Pakistan relies on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.

Both the leaders also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian question, with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The Prime Minister congratulated Prabowo Subianto on assuming the office of the President and also extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan at his early convenience. The Indonesian President graciously accepted the invitation.

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit, in Cairo today.

They also emphasized the need to align efforts to achieve mutually-beneficial development objectives.

The two leaders acknowledged importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges including enhanced exchange of artists, sportspersons, academics, and students. They noted with satisfaction the recent visit by the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Pakistan and concert of a Pakistani artist in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to forge greater cooperation at various multilateral fora, including D-8.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, truly reflecting the existing goodwill and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries. He expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to explore new avenues of economic cooperation and boost trade in sectors such as chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods and IT sector.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for facilitation of trade and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This includes waiving off the condition of 100% physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and abolishment of special security desk at the Dhaka airport earlier established to scrutinize Pakistani passengers.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked Bangladesh for doing away with additional clearance requirement for Pakistani visa applicants.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments in bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high level contacts.