Friday, December 20, 2024
Sindh government announces holiday on Dec 27

December 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  - The Sindh government has declared December 27 a public holiday to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the first female Prime Minister of a Muslim-majority country. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by Bhutto’s family, will organize multiple events across the country to commemorate her legacy. These events will honor her contributions to the nation and her role in the political and social spheres. The PPP has planned a series of gatherings, rallies, and memorial services, with a major event at the Bhutto family’s ancestral home in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. The party will also hold prayer sessions and discussions highlighting her leadership, vision, and sacrifices for the country.

