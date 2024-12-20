Students block road to protest college affiliation with FATA varsity

Khyber - Students of Postgraduate College, Landi Kotal Thursday suspended vehicular traffic at the Pak-Afghan highway, and boycotted their classes in protest against the decision of the provincial government to affiliate the college with FATA University.

Hundreds of infuriated students of the Postgraduate College forcibly suspended academic activities in the institution and later put hurdles on the main Pak-Afghan highway closing it for all kinds of traffic including vehicles, loaded with transit, export and import to and from Afghanistan.

They chanted slogans against the decision of elimination of their college affiliation with the University of Peshawar and declared it injustice to them.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the students’ union Daud Khan, Nabeel Shinwari and others rejected affiliation of the Postgraduate College, Landi Kotal with FATA University and said ending of 47-year-old attachment of the college with UoP without any reason was unfair.

District Khyber comprises Peshawar Region, therefore, affiliation of the Postgraduate College, Landi Kotal to Kohat Region is against the basic rule of the Higher Education Department, they argued. They maintained that getting education was their privilege and through the unfair means of the concerned authorities, they could be deprived of their rights.

After assurance of the officials to resolve the matter within two days, the Pak-Afghan road was resumed however the students continued their boycott and warned that if the provincial government didn’t issue notification of the college affiliation with UoP in two days than they would suspend the highway for indefinite time.