Tarar slams PTI for civil disobedience call

ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Thursday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan of stubbornly pursuing a strategy that aims to harm both the country and its people.

He was responding to Imran Khan’s call for a civil disobedience movement. He said the former prime minister’s “childish and hostile” demands will not lead to any concessions to him, including the much-debated National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). In a post on X, Tarar accused Imran Khan of stubbornly pursuing the strategy to harm the country, following the failure of his violent actions in the past. He said that Khan’s latest move is another attempt to destabilise the country.

Imran Khan has deferred his call for civil disobedience movement for a while, according to his sister Aleema Khan. On Tuesday last, Aleema Khan had spoken to the media after meeting Imran Khan in the Adiala Jail and said that her brother had warned of asking overseas Pakistanis to stop remittances if his two demands were not met - a judicial inquiry into the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 incidents, and the release of party workers.

She said that overseas Pakistanis are in contact with them and added the PTI members have advised Imran Khan to wait lest any harm comes to the country. She further said that Imran Khan was focused on their concerns and was willing to wait a few more days before taking the final decision. Earlier in the month, Khan had threatened a civil disobedience movement from December 14 in a post on his X handle. He also announced a five-member committee tasked with negotiating with the federal government on his two demands. However, the government rejected the prospect of negotiations in the face of threat of civil disobedience movement.