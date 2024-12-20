Tax base expansion, lower policy rate to boost investments: Aurangzeb

SIALKOT - Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the country’s economy is moving towards stability as the government is regularly taking measures to put the national economy on right track. He said this during a meeting with businessmen at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce here on Thursday. The finance minister was accompanies by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Aurangzeb stated that inflation and interest rates have declined, bringing much-needed relief. The minister highlighted that the government is taking steps to broaden the tax base, ensuring more people and businesses are brought into the tax net. He said that a reduction in the policy rate is likely to lead to increased investment, further boosting the economy. Aurangzeb also pointed out that taxes are also being deducted from the salaried class and assured that the government does not intend to impose any additional tax burden on industrialists.

The finance minister responded to questions from the Sialkot business community, which raised multiple concerns regarding taxes and shared the challenges they face in doing business. On the occasion, the President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce requested larger expo center venues, EDF board membership, and a dedicated research cell. Additionally, she called for women-specific public procurement quotas and a transition from “women-owned” to “women-led” business benefits. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan assured personal attention to their proposals. The visit concluded with a question-and-answer session addressing tax regimes, EDF surcharges, and regional competitiveness. The minister called for detailed written proposals on pending matters and assured consistent engagement with the business community. By engaging directly with exporters and addressing their concerns, the visit reinforced the government’s commitment to achieving export growth and fostering economic resilience. The SCCI President lauded recent government initiatives, such as reductions in the policy rate and ongoing work on the Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL). He also called for further reforms to sustain export growth and facilitate the business community.