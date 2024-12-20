Words are powerful tools that can thrill or destroy. They can inspire growth, build someone up, break them down, or even devastate them entirely. While words may be easy to speak, their echoes are endless. They are potent weapons that can impress or devastate.

Words also have the ability to motivate us to write, train us to express ourselves, and teach us the true value of communication. They can capture people’s attention, and extraordinary words can even earn someone a name in the world. Moreover, good words are cherished by those who understand and value them—philosophers, psychologists, and literary minds alike. These individuals recognise the importance of choosing their words carefully, whether in thought, writing, or speech, ensuring their significance and impact.

As one motivational speaker aptly put it: “I believe in the power of words. Many people speak before they think, unaware of the value their words hold. Words can make you, break you, or damage you forever.” Finally, words have the power to help us grow, yet some can pull us backward. Therefore, we should treasure those words that inform and uplift.

SUMAIRA AMAN,

Hub.