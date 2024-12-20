US stresses concerns over Pakistan’s missile program amid new sanctions

Expressing concerns over Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated on Thursday that while Pakistan remains an important partner in non-proliferation efforts, the United States aims to address its concerns constructively.

During a press briefing, Patel responded to questions regarding new US sanctions imposed on Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. The sanctions, criticized by Pakistan’s Foreign Office as “double standards,” were described by Patel as part of the US commitment to maintaining the global non-proliferation regime.

Patel emphasized, “We have been clear and consistent about our concerns with Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. It is longstanding US policy to deny support to this program. The Department of State will continue to use sanctions and other tools to protect our national security and ensure that US exporters and financial systems are not misused by proliferators.”

He also acknowledged fears that Pakistan’s missile capability could potentially extend beyond South Asia, posing a threat to targets in the United States.

Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer echoed similar concerns during an event at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, stating that Pakistan’s missile program appears to be shifting its focus from India and could achieve capabilities to strike targets far beyond the region, including within the United States.

Addressing Islamabad’s criticism of the sanctions, Patel clarified, “These designations are based on concerns regarding Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. However, they do not affect other areas of US-Pakistan cooperation, which remain robust.”

The US sanctions, announced Wednesday, target Pakistan’s National Development Complex and three associated firms under an executive order aimed at curbing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted that the measures underscore the United States’ determination to address threats to global security posed by the proliferation of weapons technology.