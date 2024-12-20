Yaqoob terms KBBA elections fake, vows legal action

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Yaqoob, former Acting President of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), has vehemently criticised the recent fake and unlawful elections of the association. In a statement issued, Yaqoob firmly rejected the elections, clarifying that he had no involvement in the process. “I was not present at these so-called elections, and my name was unjustly included as SVP without my knowledge or consent. This is a blatant misrepresentation, and I reserve the right to take legal action against the individuals responsible for organizing these illegitimate elections,” he added. Yaqoob also pointed out that in May 2024, the former KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan was suspended by PBBF during a General Council Meeting. In the aftermath of this suspension, the PBBF appointed a Scrutiny and Management Committee to oversee the identification process, ensuring that all actions were conducted transparently and lawfully.