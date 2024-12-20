Young Leaders Conference 2024 kicks off

KARACHI - The highly anticipated Young Leaders Conference (YLC) 2024 began Thursday with its empowering theme, “Ikhtiyar Khud Pe”, aimed at guiding the youth towards leadership, responsibility, and social impact. Commencing the event, renowned trainers from School of Leadership, Kamran Z. Rizvi and Fatema Kausar Ali, set the tone for a transformative journey of self-awareness, leadership, and collective action. The opening ceremony featured a powerful national anthem and an impact video, followed by the “Mark Your Roots” activity, where participants marked their hometowns on a map wall to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Next, the day featured a presentation by EBM representative, Zoha Manzar, Assistant Manager Corporate Communication, showcasing their enduring partnership with YLC through the video “What’s in EBM’s Ikhtiyar?” This thought-provoking showcase highlighted EBM’s social and corporate initiatives aimed at inspiring youth to embrace their leadership potential and contribute to societal change. Participants also engaged in the unique mentorship session “MenTea with Mentors”, offering an opportunity to interact with industry experts from diverse fields, seek advice, and build meaningful connections.

The day also featured “The Team Showdown,” a dynamic team-building activity led by Waqar Ali, where participants created team names, symbols, slogans, and rituals, fostering camaraderie and teamwork.

In a keynote address, Zaamran Baloch, Champ of YLC 2024, spoke on the theme “My Circle of Influence”, encouraging participants to own their decisions, demonstrate leadership, and embrace ethical responsibility.

After the Champ’s word, Fatema Kausar Ali conducted an activity “Wheels of life”. This activity offered a moment of reflection for the participants, they reflected on different aspects of life to see where one might need more balance. This segment was all about gaining awareness and knowing that change is always within reach.

The day concluded with Kamran Z. Rizvi’s impactful session, “Ikhtiyar Starts with I”, emphasizes that true leadership begins with personal integrity, values, and understanding one’s societal impact. His reflections on freedom with discipline inspired participants to take charge of their own futures while shaping others’. The first day set a high bar for the remaining conference, instilling accountability and leadership in the youth to drive meaningful change. YLC continues to nurture a generation of influential leaders for Pakistan’s future.

Special thanks to YLC’s long-standing partners: EBM (Founding Partner), Habib Metro, Nofea, J., Feroze1888, JBS, DKT, SoLf, Dil Se Sociye, Youth Council for Sustainable Actions, Amwaj, Carnelian, Torque, Nucleus, Jang Group, Alif, Upstairs MeemNoon, Carving, Catalyst, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistanand Dreamworld.

A huge shoutout to individual philanthropists who have supported the cause cause: Irfan Pardesi, Irfan Mustafa, and Junaid Iqbal.