CHAKWAL - Twelve passengers including two women died and 60 were injured as a bus going from Islamabad to Lahore fell into a ditch at Kallar Kahar on Sunday night. Two cars and a pickup van coming from the opposite direction on the road were also badly damaged after hitting the unfortunate passenger bus. According to a private TV channel, the passenger bus fell into a ditch due to brake failure. The channel report said three people were still trapped in the bus and are being tried to pull out by cutting the iron body of the bus. Motorway police reached the spot and started rescue operations. Injured passengers were being shifted to the nearest hospitals. Locals claimed that wedding participants were travelling on the passenger bus.
