CHAKWAL - Twelve passengers including two women died and 60 were injured as a bus going from Is­lamabad to Lahore fell into a ditch at Kallar Kahar on Sunday night. Two cars and a pickup van coming from the opposite direction on the road were also badly damaged after hitting the unfortunate passenger bus. Ac­cording to a private TV chan­nel, the passenger bus fell into a ditch due to brake failure. The channel report said three peo­ple were still trapped in the bus and are being tried to pull out by cutting the iron body of the bus. Motorway police reached the spot and started rescue op­erations. Injured passengers were being shifted to the near­est hospitals. Locals claimed that wedding participants were travelling on the passenger bus.