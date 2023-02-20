Share:

At least twelve people were killed and 65 others injured when a bus overturned due to tyre burst near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal, on Sunday night.

The bus was en route to Lahore from Islamabad, carrying passengers for a wedding ceremony.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled with the bereaved families of the deceased.

In his condolence statement, he said that he is deeply saddened by the accident.

The Prime Minister directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He prayed for patience for the families and speedy recovery of the injured