LAHORE - The 1st iTecknologi Karachi Open Games for differently abled persons concluded at Sachal Rangers Sports Complex, Karachi. Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed medals and cash prizes of Rs 200,000 among winners and runners-up of various disciplines. In his speech, he praised the efforts of Karachi City Sports Association, Pakistan Rangers, iTecknologi and Essa Lab. He congratulated the participants and offered his all-out support. Khalid Rehmani said the event was held under the umbrella of National Paralympics Committee. In IDD basketball final, SRSC beat Scinosa; in futsal IDD, Rangers School beat Scinosa; in basketball wheelchair final, Mirpurkhas beat Karachi; in wheelchair tennis, Fida Hussain was winner; in wheelchair handball final, Punjab Combined beat Karachi. In athletics 50m visually impaired boys, Mahad 1st, Abbas 2nd, Dawood 3rd; in 50m visually impaired girls race, Zainab 1st, Humaira 2nd and Aysha 3rd. In IDD boys 50m race, Abdullah 1st and Saim 2nd.
STAFF REPORT
February 20, 2023
