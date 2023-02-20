Share:

LAHORE - The 1st iTecknologi Karachi Open Games for differently abled persons concluded at Sachal Rangers Sports Com­plex, Karachi. Commission­er Karachi M Iqbal Memon was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed medals and cash prizes of Rs 200,000 among winners and runners-up of various disciplines. In his speech, he praised the ef­forts of Karachi City Sports Association, Pakistan Rang­ers, iTecknologi and Essa Lab. He congratulated the participants and offered his all-out support. Khalid Reh­mani said the event was held under the umbrella of National Paralympics Com­mittee. In IDD basketball fi­nal, SRSC beat Scinosa; in futsal IDD, Rangers School beat Scinosa; in basketball wheelchair final, Mirpur­khas beat Karachi; in wheel­chair tennis, Fida Hussain was winner; in wheelchair handball final, Punjab Com­bined beat Karachi. In ath­letics 50m visually im­paired boys, Mahad 1st, Abbas 2nd, Dawood 3rd; in 50m visually impaired girls race, Zainab 1st, Humaira 2nd and Aysha 3rd. In IDD boys 50m race, Abdullah 1st and Saim 2nd.