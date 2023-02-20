Share:

UMERKOT - Four persons were killed and 15 others were injured in two dif­ferent road accidents.

In first incident, accident took place due to collision between a car and rickshaw on Sunday.

Rescue officials said the car occupants were pilgrims who were on their way back after attending the Shiv Mela, which is held at the Mahadev Man­dir every year, when their car collided with a rickshaw near Dargah Numa Nosha. Two peo­ple were killed in the accident, while 10 others were injured. The deceased have been iden­tified as Sunil Meghwar and Narayan Koli. The rescue and police reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported. The rescue officials further said the bodies and the injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Umerkot. Two injured were lat­er referred to a hospital in Hy­derabad by the doctors. Officials said the accident was a result of the over-speeding. The car driv­er fled after the tragic incident.

In second incident, two pas­sengers were killed and five were injured on Sunday in a collision between a trailer and a mini-truck, on the M-9 Motor­way near Hyderabad. Accord­ing to a private media report, the accident occurred when a trailer hit a mini-truck on the M-9 Motorway near Nooriabad. As a result, two passengers died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries in the same accident. Police and rescue of­ficials reached the scene im­mediately after being informed. The injured were shifted to the Nooriabad Trauma Centre. Ac­cording to the police, the de­ceased belonged to the Dhoraji area of Karachi.