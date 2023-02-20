Share:

The landmark 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship gets underway at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club from tomorrow (Tuesday).

This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club during a press conference attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman, Head of Zaman Family, Bilal Zaman, Taha Mehmood, Captain Golf, Ayesha Hamid, Lady Captain of Gymkhana Golf Club and tournament organizer Aahyan Mumtaz.

Hamid Zaman said this golfing activity is in its 9th iteration, the JA Zaman Memorial Championship – a PGA and PGF-sanctioned tournament – has evolved to become one of the biggest golf tournaments nationwide with total prize money of Rs 6 million. The tournament attracts the top golfing talent from across the country and is one of the most anticipated match ups of the golfing calendar in Pakistan.

In this year’s edition, top 100 ranked golf professionals of Pakistan will compete in the main draw from February 23 to 26, making it one of the most competitive fields in golf across the country. The championship includes nationally recognized golf amateur players who compete for glory and honors in victory.

Total prize money is Rs 6 million and a chance to win a 1,300 CC Honda City on a Hole-in-One, makes the match one of the top purses in Pakistan golf. Six categories of players including juniors, ladies, senior professionals and amateurs, and veteran golfers all participate in the tournament. Record number of entries highlighting the anticipation and excitement the championship brings forth with more than 500 plus participants.

Bilal Zaman said that the tournament is held in memory of JA Zaman; an iconic symbol who was a man of enormous dignity. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities and his passion for golf in particular. JA Zaman’s family, which is the principal sponsor of this championship, is pleased to make possible, with the gracious cooperation of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee, such a prestigious event where, no doubt, only the best of the sport will be showcased.

Regarding the playing arena, Sarmad Nadeem said that Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is one of the oldest golf courses in Pakistan tracing its origin to the 19th Century. It is an 18 holes championship course, with a par 72 spread over 65 acres. It is a tree-lined course demanding excellence and accuracy from start to finish.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed highlighted that star players of the national golf circuit like Shabbir Iqbal, M Matloob, Ahmed Baig, Hamza Amin, Muhammad Munir, Waheed Baloch, Minhaj Maqsood, Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Shahzad will be competing against one another to see who comes out on top. Shabbir Iqbal is ranked No 1 in Pakistan, while Ahmed Baig is a rising star full of bristling energy.

The final round will take place on Sunday (February 26) at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, followed by the prize distribution to be held on Golf Course Lawns at 3:30 pm. The Zaman Family will be hosted at the prize distribution ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that JA Zaman was a man of enormous dignity and morale. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities along with his passion for sports – in particular golf – a game that he played for over fifty years of his 96 years life. He was not only an entrepreneur, but a philanthropist, who believed in sharing generously of the good fortune bestowed upon him by The Almighty.

His descendants cherish his memory and continue to take inspiration from how he lived his life to the fullest; having been a man of impeccable integrity and indomitable spirit, who found success and balance in this world and, God Willing, the Hereafter, through hard work, honesty and discipline.