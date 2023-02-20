Share:

LAHORE - Action is being taken against dealers involved in hoarding, blackmarketing and selling of fertilisers at exorbitant prices across the province as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshi. According to departmental sources here on Sunday, the Agriculture Department was following zero tolerance policy to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers at fixed rates. In this regard, action had been taken against those violating the Price Control Act, 1977 in Pattoki, Sahiwal, Okara, Habibabad, Chichawatni, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Faisalabad and fine of more than Rs 1.5 million had been imposed along with FIRs registeration against violaters in last 48 hours. The officers and staff of the Agriculture department were performing their duties without taking any pressure besides checking all the big and small markets and fertilizer dealers, sources added. A system was present for farmers in which complaints could be lodged through WhatsApp/ SMS on number 0300-2955539.