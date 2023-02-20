Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Plan­ning and Development Ah­san Iqbal has returned the official vehicle provided to him for use as federal min­ister. According to media reports, federal minister returned the vehicle in or­der to implement auster­ity measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overcome the cur­rent economic challenges faced by the country. In his letter to the secretary Cabi­net Division, the federal minister requested to take back his official V8 vehicle and instead of it grant him a small car for official use. Iqbal was of the view that everyone should act respon­sibly in the face of extremely critical economic situation of the country and show some sense of austerity. It was worth mentioning here that Prime Minister had also issued direction to Cabi­net for reducing all non-developmental expenses to minimize burden from the national exchequer