Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah offered Namaz-e-Jinaza of Constable Abdul Latif who succumbed to injuries he had sustained during the terror­ist attack on KPO on Feb 17 and laid a floral wreath on his coffin wrapped in the national flag and flag of the police department.

The Namaz-e-Jinaza was held at Police Garden Headquarters and was attended by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Addition­al IG Javed Odho, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, addition­al IGs, DIGs, SSP, a family mem­ber of Shaheed constable and members of Civil Society.

The CM talking to the family members of Shaheed constable said that Abdul Latif was a brave policeman and laid his life while fighting against the terrorists. The sacrifice he rendered would always be remembered in history.

Mr Shah said that he had sus­tained multiple injuries in the KPO operation. “We tried our best to save his life by provid­ing him with the best medical treatment, but he succumbed – May Allah rest him in peace,” he said while talking to the broth­ers of Shaheed Abdul Latif.

The CM carried the casket of the Shaheed constable to the ambulance and prayed for the departed soul.

Profile: Shaheed Constable Abdul Latif joined Sindh po­lice on Ex-army quota on Feb­ruary 17, 2014, and was cur­rently serving in Security-I. He sustained multiple injuries while fighting against terror­ists and was shifted to JPMC where he succumbed.

Shaheed Abdul Latif is sur­vived by his widow, six daugh­ters, and one son.