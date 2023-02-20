Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) of the Planning and Development (P&D) Department has accorded approval to 31 projects of worth Rs300 million.

These projects would be implemented under the auspices of the Pakistan Community Support Project in districts Khyber, Nowshera and some specified localities of the provincial capital Peshawar.

The projects were given approval during a meeting of the Sub Projects Review and Approval Committee that met here Sunday with Director General (DG), SDU Adil Saeed Safi in the chair.

The projects include the construction of four farm-to-market access roads, cementing of 7 streets including access drainage system, 11 schemes of drinking water, flood protection walls and 11 welfare projects including the restoration of a girls’ schools.