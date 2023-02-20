Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly scandalising the judiciary through an audio leak involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer.

LHC Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of petitioner Shahid Rana who argued that the minister hurt the privacy of a lawyer and his client by leaking the audio. He said contempt proceedings should be initiated against him for “ridiculing” judiciary and taking unconstitutional step.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that the Supreme Court was also looking into the matter and inquired if forensic examination of the audio had been conducted. When petitioner said the interior minister attempted to defame the judiciary, Justice Shaikh remarked: “Now, you don’t need to worry. We will handle it”.

Rana Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Parvez Elahi's alleged audio

On Feb 16, Mr Sanaullah in a press conference run a audio tape of an alleged conversation between Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his counsel, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Shahid Zuberi. The minister claimed that the former chief minister wanted to get a case fixed before his favourite judge in a bid to get desirable verdict.

He also appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of purported audio of former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi. He also demanded the forensic test of the former CM's alleged leaked audio tape. “If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he remarked.