LONDON-Nominees such as Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Ana de Armas, Paul Mescal and Cate Blanchett will be among the attendees at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Alongside the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, the Baftas is one of the most high-profile events of the film awards season, which culminates with the Oscars in March. In the UK, the Baftas are the most prestigious film awards ceremony and can often provide the most reliable pointer to who might ultimately triumph at the Oscars. Last year, the Oscars for best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress went to Will Smith, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose respectively, just two weeks after they had collected the same accolades in the UK. See the full list of nominees: One winner has already been announced - Sandy Powell will become the first costume designer to be awarded the fellowship, Bafta’s highest honour.

The fellowship was scrapped last year following a scandal surrounding 2021’s recipient Noel Clarke, who was accused of harassment shortly after receiving the prize. Clarke said he vehemently denied the allegations. It will again be a royal night as the Prince and Princess of Wales have confirmed they will be attending. Prince William has been the president of the Baftas since 2010. The ceremony will also see Dame Helen Mirren lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whom she memorably portrayed on screen. Dame Helen won both the Bafta and the Oscar best actress prizes in 2007 for The Queen. All Quiet on the Western Front, which leads this year’s Bafta nominations with 14, is a brutally violent but critically adored film which looks at World War One from the point of view of a young and idealistic German soldier. It faces competition in the major categories from Everything Everywhere All At Once, which follows a laundrette owner who discovers alternative versions of herself in the multiverse. The inventive sci-fi adventure has 10 nominations at the Baftas, as does The Banshees of Inisherin, which tells the story of two best friends living on a remote island who fall out with each other. Close behind with nine nominations is Elvis, a cradle-to-grave biopic of the singer Elvis Presley, and Tár, which scored five nominations with its depiction of a renowned orchestra conductor who is accused of abuse. Aftersun, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande all have four nominations each.