Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day vowed to befriend the whole world as he held meetings with the counterparts on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The FM told the representatives of different countries that Pakistan wanted to have friendly ties with the whole world based on equality and mutual respect.

The FM held discussions with US Senator Lind­sey Graham and members of the Congress and talked about issues of climate change and the chal­lenges faced by humanity. The FM told the US law­makers that Pakistan considers ties with the US as very important and wants to move ahead through consultations for mutual benefit. Bilawal also held meetings with foreign ministers and leaders of different countries at the Munich Security Confer­ence and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister met his Saudi counterpart Fais­al Bin Farhan Al Saud and the two pledged to in­crease cooperation of their countries in diverse fields. Bilawal said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

The minister met with Vice President and For­eign Minister of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi and they agreed to expand bilateral ties and high level con­tacts between Pakistan and Jordan. He also met with Foreign Minister of Malta Dr Ian Borg and they expressed determination to promote rela­tions in areas of information technology, health, tourism and start ups through the Joint Technical Commission.

He had a meeting with chief of International Crisis Group Dr Comfort Ero and they concurred to adopt a coordinated strategy to resolve issues facing the humanity.

Meanwhile, foreign minister held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto. The two sides agreed to take forward relations in sec­tors of education, trade and climate change.

Bilawal welcomed the decision of Finland to re-open its embassy in Islamabad.